US, Norway pledge $150 million for maternal health

OSLO, June 1 The United States and Norway each
pledged on Friday to give in the range of $75 million to help
protect mothers during labor, delivery and the first 24 hours
after birth.
The money would go into the "Saving Mothers, Giving Life,"
initiative, a partnership financed with public and private funds
that seeks to reduce the death of mothers immediately before,
during and soon after they give birth.
Recalling the 1980 birth of her daughter, Chelsea, U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mused about how she would
have felt had she not had a healthcare facility with skilled
doctors and nurses and the equipment and expertise to handle
emergencies.
"How fortunate I was. But surviving childbirth and growing
up healthy should not be a matter of luck or where you live or
how much money you have. It should be a fact for every woman
everywhere," Clinton said as she announced the $75 million U.S.
contribution at a health conference in Norway.
A U.S. official said $60 million had already been approved
by the U.S. Congress, and the other $15 million was part of the
Obama administration's budget request for the year beginning
Oct. 1.
At the same conference, Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas
Gahr said Norway would devote up to about $80 million to the
effort, whose partners include drug maker Merck & Co and
nonprofit Every Mother Counts.
Norway's pledge is also subject to parliamentary approval.
Rather than focusing on a single step to reduce maternal
mortality, Clinton said the aim was to strengthen health systems
more generally, saying the existence of 24-hour clinics, the
availability of skilled doctors, nurses and midwives and the
reliability of transportation networks all play a role.