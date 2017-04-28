版本:
Norway confirms cause of fatal Airbus helicopter crash in 2016

OSLO, April 28 The fatal crash of an Airbus helicopter in Norway last year was the result of metal fatigue in the aircraft's gearbox, the country's Accident Investigation Board (AIBN) said in a report on Friday, confirming initial findings.

All 13 people on board were killed when the Super Puma's main rotor blades separated from the aircraft as it was ferrying passengers from a Norwegian offshore oil platform operated by Statoil in April 2016.
