UK regulator suspends flights of Super Puma model that crashed in Norway

OSLO/LONDON, April 29 The British civil aviation authority said it was suspending flights of Airbus Super Puma helicopters of the same type that crashed off the west coast of Norway on Friday.

"Following the accident, the UK CAA has issued an instruction to stop any commercial passenger flights by UK operators flying the Airbus EC225LP helicopter," a spokesman for the regulator said in an email. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Andrew Heavens)