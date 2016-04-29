版本:
All 13 people preseumed dead in Norway helicopter crash-reports

OSLO, April 29 All 13 people onboard a helicopter that crashed off the west coast Norway on Friday are presumed dead, local police told Norwegian dailies Aftenposten and VG.

"All those on board are presumed dead," a local police official coordinating operations, Terje Magnussen, was quoted as saying by both papers. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

