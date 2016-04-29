Norway police says no survivors yet found after helicopter crash

OSLO, April 29 No survivors have so far been
found following the helicopter crash off the coast of Norway on
Friday, police told Reuters.
Some 13 people were on board the helicopter, which was on
its way to shore from Statoil's Gullfaks B platform in
the North Sea.
"We have not found any survivors. We are still looking,"
said Morten Kronen of the region's police force. "We are
searching a large ocean area."
Statoil separately said it had temporarily grounded all
helicopters of the type that crashed.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)