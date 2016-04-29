Output at N.Sea Gullfaks B platform shut after helicopter crash-Statoil

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
OSLO, April 29 Production at the Statoil-operated Gullfaks B platform in the North Sea is shut for an undetermined period following a helicopter crash in which 13 platform staff are presumed dead, a senior company official said.
"Production is shut at Gullfaks B so that we can take care of the (platform) staff in the best way possible," Statoil's head of development and production in Norway, Arne Sigve Nylund, told a news conference.
He did not say at what rate the platform was producing at when it shut down.
Partners in the field include Austria's OMV and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.