Talisman drills dry well in North Sea

OSLO Nov 16 Talisman has drilled a dry well 17 kilometres southeast of the Varg field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The well is the first exploration well in production licence 568, in which operator Talisman holds a 40 percent stake, state-owned Petoro 20 percent, Det norske 20 percent, Edison 10 percent and Skagen 10 percent.

