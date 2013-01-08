版本:
Lotos drills dry well in North Sea

OSLO Jan 8 Polish energy firm Lotos has drilled a dry well northwest of the Ula field in the Norwegian North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Lotos operates production license 498 with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include 4Sea Energy (25 percent), Edison International (25 percent), and Skagen 44 (25 percent).
