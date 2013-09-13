版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 17:10 BJT

50 oil firms apply in Norway's mature area licencing round

OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's oil ministry received application from 50 energy companies seeking to drill for oil as part of its licencing round for mature areas, it said on Friday.

Oil majors seeking to take part include Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips , ENI, ExxonMobil and Total.

BP, a big operator in Norway, did not apply.

The full list of applicants is available here:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐