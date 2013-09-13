50 oil firms apply in Norway's mature area licencing round

OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's oil ministry received application from 50 energy companies seeking to drill for oil as part of its licencing round for mature areas, it said on Friday.

Oil majors seeking to take part include Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips , ENI, ExxonMobil and Total.

BP, a big operator in Norway, did not apply.

The full list of applicants is available here: