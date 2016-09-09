UPDATE 2-Facebook reinstates Vietnam photo after outcry over censorship

* Facebook reinstates deleted images
* Norway prime minister, papers blast nudity rule
* Newspaper appeals to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
(New throughout, adds Facebook comment reversing decision)
By Terje Solsvik and Yasmeen Abutaleb
OSLO/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Facebook Inc
on Friday reinstated a Vietnam War-era photo of a naked girl
fleeing a napalm attack, after a public outcry over its removal
of the image including harsh criticism from Norway's prime
minister.
In a clash between a democratically elected leader and the
social media giant over how to patrol the Internet, Norway Prime
Minister Erna Solberg said Facebook was editing history by
erasing images of the iconic 1972 "Napalm Girl" photograph,
which showed children running from a bombed village.
The company initially said the photo violated its Community
Standards barring child nudity on the site.
"After hearing from our community, we looked again at how
our Community Standards were applied in this case," Facebook
said in a later statement, adding it recognized "the history and
global importance of this image in documenting a particular
moment in time."
Solberg posted the iconic "Napalm Girl" news photograph on
her Facebook page after the company had deleted it from sites of
Norwegian authors and the daily Aftenposten. Facebook had also
removed the photo from the page of the woman who had been
photographed as a girl.
Captured by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the Associated
Press, the image of screaming children running from a napalm
attack shows a naked nine-year-old girl at its center.
Solberg said Facebook's ban put unacceptable limits on
freedom of speech. "They must see the difference between editing
out child pornography and editing out history," she told
Reuters.
"It's perfectly possible for a company like Facebook to sort
this out. Otherwise we risk more censorship," she said.
Protesting Facebook's move, Solberg re-posted the photo with
a black square covering the naked girl, and published a range of
other historic images blacking over faces of people such as
Ronald Reagan or Winston Churchill.
She also posted a version of the "Tank Man" image from the
1989 protests in China's Tiananmen Square, with a black square
covering a man standing in front of a row of army tanks.
Solberg wrote on her Facebook account: "I want my children
and other children to grow up in a society where history is
taught as it was."
Aftenposten splashed the Vietnam photograph across its front
page on Friday, next to a large Facebook logo, and wrote a
front-page editorial headlined "Dear Mark Zuckerberg", saying
the social network was undermining democracy.
Earlier, Facebook said in a statement its rules were more
blunt than the company itself would prefer, adding that
restrictions on nudity were necessary on a global platform.
Norway is a big investor in Facebook. Its $891 billion
sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, had a stake of 0.52
percent in Facebook worth $1.54 billion at the start of 2016.
Solberg told Reuters she intended to maintain her Facebook
account.
($1 = 8.2667 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco;
Editing by Alister Doyle and David Gregorio)