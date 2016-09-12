Facebook says will learn from mistake over Vietnam photo

* "Difficult decisions," Sandberg says of nudity rules
* "We intend to do better" Sandberg tells Norway PM
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Sept 12 Facebook Inc will learn
from a mistake it made by deleting a historic Vietnam War photo
of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack, the company's chief
operating officer said.
The photograph was removed from several accounts on Friday,
including that of Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, on the
grounds it violated Facebook's restrictions on nudity. It was
reinstated after Solberg accused Facebook of censorship and of
editing history.
"These are difficult decisions and we don't always get it
right," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a letter to the
prime minister, obtained by Reuters on Monday under Norway's
freedom of information rules.
"Even with clear standards, screening millions of posts on a
case-by-case basis every week is challenging," Sandberg wrote.
"Nonetheless, we intend to do better. We are committed to
listening to our community and evolving. Thank you for helping
us get this right," she wrote. She said the letter was a sign of
"how seriously we take this matter and how we are handling it".
The 1972 photograph, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nick Ut of the
Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm
attack. A naked nine-year-old girl, Phan Th Kim Phúc, is at its
centre.
Sandberg wrote that "sometimes ... the global and historical
importance of a photo like 'Terror of War' outweighs the
importance of keeping nudity off Facebook."
Facebook bars nudity with some exemptions, such as
photographs of nudes in art. It is unclear exactly how disputes
over its "Community Standards" reach top management.
Solberg posted the photograph on her Facebook page after the
company had deleted it from the sites of Norwegian authors and
the newspaper Aftenposten, which mounted a front-page campaign
on Friday urging Facebook to permit publication.
Solberg welcomed Facebook's about-turn. "It shows that it
helps to use your voice to say 'we want a change'. I'm very
pleased with that," she told NRK public broadcasting on Friday.
Sandberg suggested that Solberg's staff could meet two
Facebook officials visiting Norway on Friday. "I hope to see you
soon - and am always available if you have further concerns,"
she wrote.
Norway is a big investor in Facebook. Its $891 billion
sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, had a stake of 0.52
percent in Facebook, worth $1.54 billion at the start of 2016.
($1 = 8.2667 Norwegian crowns)
(Writing by Alister Doyle, editing by Larry King)