Norway wealth fund buys industrial real estate for 1.2 bln euros

OSLO, April 25 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest, is making its first investment in industrial real estate after it acquired 50 percent of a portfolio of properties from Prologis Inc. for 1.2 billion euros, the fund said on Thursday.

The portfolio consists of 195 properties across 11 European countries, including France, the U.K, Spain, Poland and Italy.

