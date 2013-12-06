UPDATE 2-Three Gassled partners to file suit against Norway over pipeline tariff cut

* Three partners will file a suit early next year
* A fourth one considering its options
* Government says price cut stimulates exploration
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Dec 6 Three partners in the Gassled
natural gas pipeline will file a lawsuit against the Norwegian
government to try to overturn a decision to cut gas transport
tariffs, which they say would cost them $6.6 billion in lost
earnings over 20 years.
A group of international investors have put $5.1 billion
into Gassled in recent years. They include the Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund, Swiss bank and France's Caisse
des Depots.
In January the previous centre-left government imposed cuts
in tariffs the Gassled network charges energy firms to transport
gas from North Sea platforms to processing plants in Norway and
terminals in Britain, Germany, France and Belgium.
The new centre-right government on Friday confirmed that
decision, which has disappointed the Gassled partners, who last
week met with the oil and energy minister to try to convince him
to reverse the decision.
"We will challenge the decision in court," Kurt Georgsen,
head of Silex Gas, which is wholly owned by Germany's Allianz
told Reuters on Friday. "We will submit it as soon as
possible, probably early next year."
Georgsen said his firm would file the suit together with two
other partners, Infragas, owned by Canada's Public Sector
Pension Investment Board, and Solveig Gas, representing the Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, Allianz, and the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board.
"We are extremely disappointed," Knud Noerve, the head of
Infragas, told Reuters.
He noted that leading figures in both parties in the
government coalition, the Conservatives and the Progress Party,
had said during the election campaign that the decision should
be reviewed. Elections took place on Sept. 9.
"Our initial reaction is that this a break of promises made,
especially from the Progress Party," Georgsen said.
Neither Georgsen nor Noerve would say whether a suit would
also be filed against firms the stakes were bought from - Total
, Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell.
The partners would now stick to their contractual
commitments and not invest in future pipeline development
projects. Prior to the tariff cut, further investments would
have been to buy stakes in the $4.5 billion, 480-km Polarled
pipeline once it is completed in late 2016.
"We will stick to what we have to do in our contractual
obligations," said Georgsen. "Polarled is not required within
existing contractual obligations."
A fourth partner in Gassled, Njord Gas, said it was also
considering legal action but had not yet made a decision.
"We are surprised by the decision that they are not willing
to look at the tariff regime again," Dan Jarle Floelo, head of
Njord Gas, told Reuters. "We are assessing the situation."
Njord Gas is owned by Swiss bank UBS and France's
Caisse des Depots.
"GOOD FOR EXPLORATION"
Earlier on Friday the oil ministry said the new tariffs,
which are up to 90 percent lower in some cases, would be
maintained to stimulate exploration and would benefit Norway's
maturing oil and gas industry.
"Good resource management means that the profits should be
taken out of the fields and not the infrastructure," the
ministry said. "Tariffs on infrastructure are reduced when the
assumed rate of return is achieved."
"Lower tariffs will stimulate exploration, development and
production of oil and gas, enhancing the competitiveness of
Norwegian gas," it added.
The government has argued the tariffs were originally set up
to give investors a 7 percent return on assets but the actual
return was 10 percent in 2012 and seen at 10.5 percent in 2028.
Gassled is 45-percent owned by international investors. The
Norwegian state holds 46 percent via Petoro while
state-controlled Statoil owns 5 percent. The rest is
held by foreign energy and utility firms.