UPDATE 1-Arctic Snoehvit LNG output back up -Statoil

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Jan 20 Norway's Statoil has resumed production at its Snoehvit gas field in the Arctic after a shutdown on Jan. 11 due to a problem with the onshore processing plant's safety system.

"The facility can revert to full production without any production limitations," the company said in a statement on Friday.

A damaged water line remains out of service, Statoil said, but the company has arranged for an interim period "to fetch water from hydrants in the vicinity should a fire break out in the affected area."

The output at the Melkeoya island, Europe's only liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, amounts to an average of some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.