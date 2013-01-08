Norway's Gassco to build 480 km gas pipeline to lower Arctic

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
OSLO Jan 8 Norwegian gas system operator Gassco submitted a plan on Tuesday to build a 480 kilometre, 70 million cubic metre per day pipeline from the lower Norwegian Arctic to an onshore processing facility by 2016.
The pipeline would transport gas from Statoil's Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea and several smaller developments to the Royal Dutch Shell-operated processing plant at Nyhamna in Western Norway, it said.
Gassco did not provide a cost estimate for the projects.
Partners in the pipeline are Statoil, state holding firm Petoro, OMV, Shell, Total, RWE, ConocoPhillips, Edison, Maersk and GDF SUEZ
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.