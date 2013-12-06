Norway's new govt stands by big gas pipeline tariff cut

OSLO Dec 6 Norway will not change gas pipeline
tariffs on its massive Gassled transport network, leaving in
place a major price cut implemented by the previous centre-left
government, the oil and energy ministry said on Friday.
"Lower tariffs will stimulate exploration, development and
production of oil and gas, enhancing the competitiveness of
Norwegian gas," the ministry said in a statement.
Several international investors, which have put $5.1
billion into Gassled, argued that the cut would cost them $6.6
billion in lost earnings over the next two decades, and said
they could take legal action if the cut was not reversed.
