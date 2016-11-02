Short circuit at Ormen Lange's gas plant shuts output

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
OSLO Nov 2 A gas leak has been reported at the plant processing gas from Norway's Ormen Lange field after a power outage, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We received a report about a gas leak inside the plant at 1625 CET (1525 GMT), but we are not sure how big it was, and we are trying to check that now," a spokesman for local police told Reuters, adding that there were no reported injuries.
A spokeswoman for the plant's operator, Shell, told Reuters that a short circuit occurred at a substation at the plant. She could not say whether a gas leak had occurred.
Earlier on Wednesday Shell told the Nordic power bourse that the plant had sustained an outage at 16.10 local time (1510 GMT) and was unable to receive power. Without power, the plant cannot operate, which means production at the plant is shut. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.