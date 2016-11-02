Short circuit at Ormen Lange's gas plant shuts output

OSLO Nov 2 A gas leak has been reported at the plant processing gas from Norway's Ormen Lange field after a power outage, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We received a report about a gas leak inside the plant at 1625 CET (1525 GMT), but we are not sure how big it was, and we are trying to check that now," a spokesman for local police told Reuters, adding that there were no reported injuries.

A spokeswoman for the plant's operator, Shell, told Reuters that a short circuit occurred at a substation at the plant. She could not say whether a gas leak had occurred.

Earlier on Wednesday Shell told the Nordic power bourse that the plant had sustained an outage at 16.10 local time (1510 GMT) and was unable to receive power. Without power, the plant cannot operate, which means production at the plant is shut. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)