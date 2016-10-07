Norway gas plant workers agree wage deal, avoid strike

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
OSLO Oct 7 Workers at three plants serving Norway's gas and oil industry agreed a new wage deal early on Friday, avoiding a strike that could have cut supplies of natural gas to Britain and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers worldwide, the negotiators said.
Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal had been scheduled to strike unless a deal was reached.
Nyhamna processes gas from the Ormen Lange field off Norway, which can provide up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: