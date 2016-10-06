Norway wage negotiators work overtime to avert gas strike

OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian petroleum workers and
their employers extended wage talks past a midnight deadline on
Friday in a bid to avoid a strike that could cut pipeline gas
supplies to Britain and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers
worldwide, the SAFE labour union said.
Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG
plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and
ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal are set to go on
strike unless the deal is reached.
The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which
negotiates on behalf of the energy firms, said on Thursday the
strike would force to shut Melkoeya and Nyhamna plants, and
prolong the ongoing maintenance at Slagen refinery, which has
been already shut.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)