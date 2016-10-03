Norway labour union threatens strike at gas plants, refinery

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
OSLO Oct 3 Workers at three onshore facilities serving Norway's oil and gas industry threaten to go on strike on Oct. 7 unless employers agree to a new wage deal, the SAFE labour union said in a statement on Monday.
Altogether 338 workers at Statoil's Melkoeya LNG plant, Shell's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant and ExxonMobil's Slagen refinery terminal would go on strike if the talks break down, the union added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.