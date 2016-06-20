Statoil, partners study Troll post-2020 output expansion

OSLO, June 20 Norwegian oil firm Statoil and its partners are studying the possibilities of expanding gas production at Norway's biggest field, Troll, after 2020, the company said on Monday.

The Troll field in the North Sea contains about 40 percent of Norway's gas resources and produced 34.6 billion cubic metres of gas in 2015.

"We are conducting a feasibility study on developing gas resources from the Troll West area... That would mean higher (gas) production post-2020," a company spokesman said, adding that the study was at a preliminary stage.

The spokesman said the most likely scenario was to tie in the Troll West area to the Troll A platform via a pipeline, with potential investment estimated at a preliminary 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion).

He could not say by how much gas production at Troll could be increased.

State-owned Petoro has a 56-percent stake in the field, with majority-state owned Statoil holding 30.6 percent.

The other partners are oil majors Shell with 8.1 percent, Total with 3.7 percent and ConocoPhillips with 1.6 percent.

