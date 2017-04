OSLO Jan 11 Norway's government will no longer ban its $700 billion oil fund from investing in several companies after concluding a review of their operations, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The government lifted its investment ban on BAE Systems Plc , Finmeccanica S.p.A, and FMC Corporation .

It also took Germany's Siemens AG off its list of companies that could be excluded in the future after the company demonstrated zero tolerance to corruption, it said in a statement.