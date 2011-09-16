UPDATE 1-Norway Kollsnes plant power demand cut in Sept

(Adds background)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Sept 16 Power use at Norwegian gas plant Kollsnes will be cut to varying degrees during the planned outage at the Troll gas field, North Sea gas infrastructure operator Gassco said on Friday, giving some indication as to how much gas it will be able to export.

The Troll A platform, which produces gas from Norway's biggest gas field before it is sent to the Kollsnes plant onshore, is due to reduce activities for maintenance between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT and Sept. 26 at 2100 GMT.

Kollsnes was expected to see its processing activities reduced as a result of Troll's maintenance.

In August, Gassco said power comsumption would be cut to five megawatts (MW) from an installed capacity of 270 MW between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT and Sept. 27 at 0900 GMT.

On Friday Gassco gave further details as to how much power Kollsnes, which gets all its power from the country's national grid, would consume during Troll's maintenance work.

Kollsnes would consume 20 MW of power, or 7 percent of its installed capacity, from 0900 GMT on Sept. 24, rising to 60 MW -- or 22 percent -- on Sept. 25.

A day later, power consumption would increase to 105 MW -- or 39 percent of installed power capacity -- returning to normal from Sept. 27 at 0600 GMT.

Troll's operator, Norway's Statoil , has previously said that production would not be down for the whole period but that it will be affected for some of that period.

Kollsnes has six compressors, which can process a total of 143 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

Troll A produces some 31 billion cubic metres of gas per year on average.

The partners in the Troll field are Statoil (30.58 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent), Total (3.69 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (56 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anthony Barker)