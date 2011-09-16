UPDATE 1-Norway Kollsnes plant power demand cut in Sept

(Adds background)
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Sept 16 Power use at Norwegian gas plant
Kollsnes will be cut to varying degrees during the planned
outage at the Troll gas field, North Sea gas infrastructure
operator Gassco said on Friday, giving some indication as to how
much gas it will be able to export.
The Troll A platform, which produces gas from Norway's
biggest gas field before it is sent to the Kollsnes plant
onshore, is due to reduce activities for maintenance between
Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT and Sept. 26 at 2100 GMT.
Kollsnes was expected to see its processing activities
reduced as a result of Troll's maintenance.
In August, Gassco said power comsumption would be cut to
five megawatts (MW) from an installed capacity of 270 MW
between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT and Sept. 27 at 0900 GMT.
On Friday Gassco gave further details as to how much power
Kollsnes, which gets all its power from the country's national
grid, would consume during Troll's maintenance work.
Kollsnes would consume 20 MW of power, or 7 percent of its
installed capacity, from 0900 GMT on Sept. 24, rising to 60 MW
-- or 22 percent -- on Sept. 25.
A day later, power consumption would increase to 105 MW --
or 39 percent of installed power capacity -- returning to normal
from Sept. 27 at 0600 GMT.
Troll's operator, Norway's Statoil , has previously
said that production would not be down for the whole period but
that it will be affected for some of that period.
Kollsnes has six compressors, which can process a total of
143 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.
Troll A produces some 31 billion cubic metres of gas per
year on average.
The partners in the Troll field are Statoil (30.58
percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), ConocoPhillips
(1.62 percent), Total (3.69 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro (56 percent).
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anthony Barker)