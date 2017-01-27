Norway court to hear appeal in $1.8 bln gas transport tariff row

OSLO Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an
appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that
upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation
tariffs.
The firms - owned by Allianz, UBS, the
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board - said the slashed tariffs would cost them 15
billion crowns ($1.8 billion) in lost earning by 2028.
Solveig Gas, Njord Gas Infrastructure, Silex Gas and
Infragas, which hold a combined 44 percent stake in pipeline
owner Gassled, said Oslo's decision was illegal and took it to
court, but lost the case in September.
The government cut tariffs shortly after the four firms
bought their stakes in Gassled in 2011 and 2012 from ExxonMobil
, Total, Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell
for a total of 32 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.8 bln).
Infragas and Njord Gas Infrastructure said they could shy
away from new investment in the pipeline infrastructure just as
Norway is seeking to expand the network northwards due to
discoveries in the Arctic.
Norway exports gas from numerous offshore fields via an
8,000-km (5,000-mile) gas pipeline network, the largest offshore
pipeline system in the world, to Britain and the continental
Europe.
The appeal hearing is expected to last from Jan. 31 until
April 7, the Borgarting Court of Appeals said in a statement on
Friday.
($1 = 8.3633 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)