UPDATE 1-Global investors start $1.9 bln lawsuit against Norway

* Investors want gas tariff change overturned
* Seek compensation over lost future earnings
* Govt says cut in line with granting 7 pct return
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, April 27 An Oslo court started to hear a
$1.9 billion lawsuit by a group of international investors
against Norway on Monday, in a case that challenges the
country's reputation as a predictable place to do business with
little political risk.
Investors including Allianz, UBS, the
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and two Canadian pension funds
are suing Norway over its decision to cut tariffs for using the
Gassled pipeline network, arguing it was liable for the 15
billion crowns ($1.9 billion) in lost earnings they would suffer
as a result through 2028.
The firms, many of which bought into Gassled in 2011 through
a 17 billion crown deal for state-controlled Statoil's
24 percent stake, argue the tariff cut benefits gas producers,
the very firms that sold them their stakes.
"Statoil has an interest in this," Jan Jansen, one of the
lawyers representing the plaintiffs, who own 45 percent of
Gassled, told the court in the trial that will run until
mid-June. "First they sell their share and then they benefit
from the change in tariffs."
"The companies who bought the stakes are ... investing in
infrastructure because the return is safe and long-term, it is
what you call 'long money'," Jansen said.
Shareholders, in the 8,000-kilometre (5,000-mile) gas
network, which include Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment
Board, say the tariff was a fundamental condition of their
investment.
The state, which presents its case next month, rejected the
claims, arguing that returns were above agreed levels and fees
were so high that they discouraged new offshore investment.
The government said profit from oil and gas should be
derived from the fields, not from the infrastructure, and that
pipeline tariffs needed to be cut from October 2016 because the
predicted return had been achieved.
The government, which is the biggest shareholder in Gassled
with 45.8 percent, said the actual return was 10 percent in 2012
and was seen rising to 10.5 percent in 2028, well above its long
standing policy of granting investors a 7 percent real rate of
return.
The tariff reduction was first announced by Norway's
previous, centre-left government that lost power in late 2013,
but the new centre-right administration reaffirmed its support
for the cut in one of its first decisions after taking office.
Gassled transports gas from platforms in the North and
Norwegian Seas to processing plants in Norway and terminals in
Britain, Germany, France and Belgium, supplying about a fifth of
the European Union's gas needs.
Statoil itself is not involved in the case.
