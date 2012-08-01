Norway's LNG export plant resuming output

LONDON Aug 1 Statoil's Snoehvit
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea has resumed
output following a three-week unplanned outage, a trade source
at the company said.
"Snoehvit production is ramping back up...Three to five days
from now it should be back at full production," he said.
The plant, Europe's only LNG export facility, shut on July
10 after water leaked into the gas dryers.
The source declined to comment on the destination of the
first cargoes exported from the facility.
Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in
Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez
(12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total
(18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.