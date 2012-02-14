UPDATE 1-U.S. slowdown on F-35 jet buy to raise cost: Lockheed

* F-35 chief says hoped-for savings harder to achieve now
* U.S. budget cut lifts overall average cost of fighters
* Norway to attend "fact-finding meeting" of buyers
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Feb 14 A U.S. plan to drag out
purchases of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet will increase the
total cost paid by the United States and international allies,
Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday.
"It will raise the overall average cost of the total
procurement of all the airplanes bought," Tom Burbage, head of
Lockheed Martin's F-35 programme, said after the Pentagon
announced it would slow procurement of the fledgling
radar-evading aircraft.
The Pentagon on Monday confirmed plans to postpone
production of 179 F-35s over the next five years to save $15.1
billion, including $1.6 billion by funding 13 fewer aircraft in
fiscal year 2013.
It was the third programme restructuring in recent years as
costs escalate and timetables slip in the biggest U.S. weapons
programme ever.
Burbage told Reuters the average cost would "go up somewhat"
but that the price for particular buyers or time frames would
not necessarily rise. He was in Oslo to discuss Norway's
proposed purchase of up to 56 F-35s.
The United States still plans to buy 244 jets in the next
five years and 2,443 altogether, but the new delay could prompt
allies who are helping fund the programme to rethink their own
tentative orders of more than 700 aircraft.
Norwegian Deputy Defence Minister Roger Ingebrigtsen said
Norway's purchase plan would be firmed up with little change and
presented to the parliament for approval by early April.
Before that, he said, he would attend a gathering of
international buyers called by Canada ahead of a formal meeting
in mid-March where they are to outline firm order plans.
"It is a kind of fact-finding meeting," Ingebrigtsen said.
"What is the price in Canada and what is the price in Norway?
Why do we sometimes see different numbers for different
countries?"
Burbage said the price foreign air forces pay to the U.S.
Defence Department for their F-35s was volume dependent so that
the U.S slow-down "changes the dynamics of the cost equation".
"When we don't see an increase in volumes at the rate we
anticipated, we don't continue to reduce costs at the rate we
anticipated," he said, adding that he saw volumes rising again
in about two years as large international purchases kick in.
Britain, the biggest outside contributor to F-35
development, has said it would wait until 2015 to decide how
many jets to buy.
Turkey has halved its initial delivery request for four
planes, part of a much larger order that it has not yet reduced,
and Italy has hinted at possible "significant" reductions from
its tentative 131-jet order.
Burbage said none of the international partners had scaled
back their formal commitments yet.
"We still have all the countries engaged at the same numbers
where we started, and we see no restriction in our way to
delivering planes to the Norwegian air force on the schedule
that they desire," he said, promising those deliveries in 2018.
Last month Norway's defence chief said the country might
make do with 52 F-35s instead of 56 as originally proposed at an
assumed total price of 61 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.7
billion) in real 2011 currency.