Norway says may order submarines from French or German firms

OSLO, April 7 Norway may order new submarines for its navy from France's Direction des Constructions Navales Services or Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"France and Germany are amongst the largest nations in Europe. A submarine cooperation with one of these nations will secure that Norway acquires the submarines we need," the ministry said.

"This process is near its conclusion, and a recommendation is planned to be presented to the Norwegian government during 2016. Pending governmental decision, a formal procurement program will be presented to the Norwegian Parliament for approval," it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)