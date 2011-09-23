Outage at Norway's Troll field slightly delayed

OSLO, Sept 23 The planned maintenance outage at the Troll A platform due to start on Saturday will be delayed by a few hours, operator Statoil told the Nordic power bourse.

The processing plant on the platform, which produces gas from Norway's biggest gas field, was due to reduce activities on Sept. 24 from 0900 GMT. It will now start on the same day at 2000 GMT.

The outage was expected to last until Sept. 26 at 2100 GMT, but will now last until Sept. 27 at 0500 GMT, according to the message.

During that time, gas production at Troll will not be down for the whole period but it will be affected for some of that period, Statoil previously said.

Output at Kollsnes, a Norwegian plant that processes the gas from Troll, will also be affected during that time.

The partners in the Troll field are Statoil (30.58 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent), Total (3.69 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (56 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)