Technip sees Norwegian oil service activity to pick up from 2019

OSLO Nov 4 Oil services firm Technip's Norway manager, Odd Stroemsnes, sees increased tender activity in the Norwegian offshore sector next year and in 2018, he told Reuters on Friday:

* He said there are typically 2-3 years execution on the projects that will be tendered in 2017 and 2018

* "So it looks like the activity will increase in 2019 and 2020," Stroemsnes said in an interview

* "In the coming years there will hopefully be more tendering activity... but the vessels, the factories etc will have less to do next year as well"

* Earlier on Friday, Statoil awarded Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies and Technip who will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) for the Trestakk field