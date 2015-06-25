UPDATE 1-Norway rig workers agree wage deal, avoid strike -labour unions

(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, June 25 Norwegian offshore oil rig workers
signed a new wage deal on Thursday, avoiding a strike that could
have cut energy production, labour unions said.
Union representatives said all workers would get a 1 percent
wage increase but added that the minimum raise would be 5,500
Norwegian crowns ($702.01) per year. This means the lowest-paid
workers would get an increase of more than 1 percent.
Some 574 rig workers, including 189 employees on Repsol SA's
Varg and BG Group Plc's Knarr oil fields, had
threatened to strike if talks, which begun early on Wednesday,
failed.
Both fields are operated by vessels owned by Teekay
Corporation's Norwegian unit. Varg produced 6,000 barrels
of oil per day in March, while the newly started Knarr is
expected to gradually ramp up to 63,000 barrels per day.
The remaining 385 workers are based on four drilling rigs
owned by Odfjell Drilling Ltd, Stena Drilling, China
Oilfield Services Ltd and A.P. Moeller Maersk
.
The Norwegian Shipowners' Association, negotiating on behalf
of the employers, confirmed that an agreement has been reached
and a strike was avoided.
A strike could have ultimately escalated to around 4,900
workers, the unions said previously, but most of these employees
work on exploration rigs and are not involved in ongoing oil
production.
Norway produces almost 2 million barrels of oil, condensate
and natural gas liquids per day and is also a large producer of
natural gas.
($1 = 7.8347 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by
Diane Craft)