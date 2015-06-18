Norway labour union threatens strike on BG, Repsol oil fields

OSLO, June 18 Rig workers on two Norwegian oil
fields plan to strike from June 25 unless a wage settlement with
employers is reached during talks with a state appointed
mediator, labour union Safe said on Thursday.
101 workers on the Petrojarl Varg vessel, which produces on
behalf of Repsol and 88 people on the Petrojarl Knarr,
producing for BG, will go on strike if the talks fail, it
added.
The negotiations between the unions and the Norwegian
Shipowners' Association (NSA), representing the employers, are
scheduled for June 24.
Both vessels are owned by Teekay Corporation's
Norwegian unit Teekay Petrojarl.
Knarr and Varg are among the smaller fields in Norway with
relatively minor oil production.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)