Norway oil investments to fall further in coming years-directorate

STAVANGER, Norway Jan 14 Norwegian oil and gas
investments will fall further in 2016 and in the coming years
following a 16-percent drop in 2015, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
The NPD now sees investments excluding exploration falling
to 135 billion crowns ($15.31 billion) in 2016 from close to 150
billion in 2015. It predicted a moderate rebound in investments
from 2019 onwards.
($1 = 8.8169 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Terje Solsvik)