Norwegian oil drilling rig workers agree wage deal, avoid strike

OSLO, June 22 Workers on Norwegian offshore oil
drilling rigs signed a new wage deal early on Wednesday,
avoiding a strike, labour unions and employers said in separate
statements.
Some 280 rig workers had threatened to strike if the talks
failed, including staff on Rowan Companies' Viking and
Gorilla rigs, and on the Statoil-operated Heidrun,
Statfjord, Aasgard, Volve and Oseberg fields.
Labour disputes on drilling rigs typically halt oil and gas
exploration and drilling of new production wells at existing
fields, but do not affect current production at wells.
