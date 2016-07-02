UPDATE 1-Norway oil workers agree wage deal, avoid strike

* Norway oil workers agree wage deal
* Employers and unions worked overtime to agree
* Avoids strike that would have cut output
OSLO, July 2 Norwegian offshore oil workers and
employers signed a new wage deal on Saturday, avoiding a strike
that would have cut the output from western Europe's top oil and
gas producer by about six percent, employers and unions said.
Some 755 workers at fields operated by Statoil,
ExxonMobil and Engie had threatened to strike
if the talks had failed. A conflict would initially have capped
Norway's daily oil and natural gas output by 229,000 barrels of
oil equivalents.
"We've beaten back all attempts at weakening our terms,"
Safe union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst told Reuters. "On pay, we
got a deal we can live with for this year," she added.
Unions were seeking pay increases in line with other
industries while producers wanted workers to refrain from
seeking such increases and to accept more flexible work
practices, citing still weak oil prices.
In 2012 a 16-day strike among some of Norway's oil workers
cut the country's output of crude by about 13 percent and its
natural gas production by about 4 percent.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)