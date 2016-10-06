Norway strike could shut two gas plants if wage talks fail-industry

OSLO Oct 6 Statoil's Melkoeya liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plant and Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant would
have to shut if Thursday's wage talks fail and workers go on
strike, the country's oil and gas industry association said on
Thursday.
Melkoeya turns natural gas from the offshore Snoehvit field
in the Barents Sea into LNG to be transported by tankers around
the world, while Nyhamna feeds the Langeled pipeline, Britain's
main subsea gas import route.
The strike could also affect ExxonMobil's oil refinery at
Slagen, but it has been already shut for maintenance. The strike
could prolong its return to operation, the association said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)