UPDATE 1-Norway labour union SAFE approves wage deal, averts oil strike

OSLO, June 26 Norwegian labour union SAFE has agreed a wage deal with offshore oil producers, it said on Thursday, averting a strike at several ExxonMobil Corp fields which would have cut output.

"There will be no strike among SAFE's members (working) on the continental shelf," union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst said in a statement.

The deal had already been approved by other unions but SAFE had held out, requesting time to consider the proposal.

A strike would have cut output by about 50,000 barrels of oil per day.

SAFE said a disagreement over pensions at some companies had been resolved in local negotiations and it believed the overall deal it had reached with oil companies was the best it could realistically achieve.