Around 100 Norway oil engineers may walk off job next week

OSLO, June 27 About 100 workers from oil
services firms could walk off the job from July 5 if wage talks
fail, the head of Norway's biggest oil sector union said on
Friday, a move that would not have an immediate impact on oil
output.
However were such a strike to last for several weeks or
longer, or if more workers were to join the action at a later
stage, it could potentially affect production and even lead to
shutdowns.
Several rounds of wage talks between energy firms and unions
have taken place in Norway in recent weeks, with none of them
resulting in industrial action after all sides accepted the
outcome of state mediation.
Next up is mediation on July 4-5 between oil services
workers represented by Industri Energi, the largest union for
energy workers, and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which
represents employers.
If these talks fail, around 100 engineers from firms
including Schlumberger and Halliburton, will go
on strike, the head of Industri Energi said.
"These are mud engineers ... It will have an impact on
drilling," Leif Sande told Reuters.
He said more details would be given on Wednesday about who
would go on strike if negotiations fail.
Industri Energi wants to narrow the pay gap between workers
at oil companies and those at oil services firms.
Sande has previously said the gap was about 45,000 crowns
($7,600) per year.
Two years ago, about 10 percent of Norway's offshore workers
went on strike for 16 days, cutting oil production by 13 percent
and gas output by 4 percent.
The strike pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel before
the government intervened to end it.
(Editing by Pravin Char)