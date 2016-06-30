CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Norway oil and gas output to fall by 6 pct in case of strike -producers

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
(Employers correct percentage to 6 pct from 12 pct)
OSLO, June 30 Norwegian oil companies and trade unions began two-day wage talks on Thursday in a bid to avert a strike that would initially cut the country's output by 229,000 barrels of oil equivalents, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said.
Oil and gas production at five offshore fields operated by ExxonMobil, Engie and BASF's Wintershall unit will shut on July 2 if no compromise is found, it added.
The initial cut represents about 6 percent of Norway's output, NOG said. A potential escalation would lead to further reductions. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.