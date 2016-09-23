Norway labour union to expand oil industry strike by 23 people

OSLO, Sept 23 Norwegian trade union Industri Energi will expand the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil service workers by 23 people, on top of the 335 that went on strike on Sept. 21, a union spokesman toldd Reuters on Friday.

The strike affects operations of subcontractors to the oil industry, and could have consequences for the output of oil and gas in case of a protracted strike, the union and employers have both said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)