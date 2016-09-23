Norway labour union to expand oil industry strike by 23 people

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 23 Norwegian trade union Industri Energi will expand the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil service workers by 23 people, on top of the 335 that went on strike on Sept. 21, a union spokesman toldd Reuters on Friday.
The strike affects operations of subcontractors to the oil industry, and could have consequences for the output of oil and gas in case of a protracted strike, the union and employers have both said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
