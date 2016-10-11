Norway oil service workers call end to three-week strike

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil service workers have ended a strike that disrupted the drilling of new oil and gas wells on the country's offshore energy industry, the Industri Energi labour union said in a statement on Tuesday.
The strike among more than 300 workers had lasted since Sept. 21. The conflict did not interrupt output of oil and gas. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.