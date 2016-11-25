Norway approves hike in Troll's 2016 oil output quota-letter

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 25 Norway's oil and energy ministry has approved a hike in the 2016 oil output quota of the North Sea Troll field to 46.5 million barrels from 41.7 million, giving it the highest output level since 2009, document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.
Field operator Statoil requested an increase on behalf of the license partners in September, and the ministry granted it on Nov. 4, a letter from the ministry showed.
Other partners in the field are Norway's state-owned Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.