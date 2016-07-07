Norway labour union warns of oil service strike, may hit output

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) -
** Labour union Industri Energi on Thursday said a large
number of workers at Norwegian oil service firms will go on
strike later this year unless a wage deal is found in upcoming
mediation
** Voluntary wage talks for 6,500 union members at around 60
companies broke down on Wednesday
** "A strike may hit output," Industri Energi union leader
Leif Sande told Reuters. Still, a strike will most likely be
months away
** Workers are not allowed to strike unless mediation by a
state-appointed mediator has been attempted. Industri Energi did
not specify how many of its members would initially go on
strike, but said the numbers would be extensive
** A smaller trade union, Safe, struck a deal for its
members late on Wednesday, but Industri Energi said it would
demand larger wage increases than those obtained in the Safe
deal
** Industri Energi also said it believed the deal signed by
Safe and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association was illegal, and
added it would take the matter to Norway's Labour Court
** Industri Energi said mediation would only take place
after the legal matter has been resolved, and a potential strike
could consequently be months away
