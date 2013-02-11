版本:
中国
2013年 2月 11日

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Norway's $700 bln oil fund makes first U.S. property investment

(Norway oil fund corrects price to $600 mln from $1.2 bln)

OSLO Feb 11 Norway's $700 billion oil fund made its first property purchase in the United States on Monday, paying $600 million for stakes in five assets in New York City, Washington D.C. and Boston, it said in a statement.

The fund purchased 49.9 percent stakes in the five properties from TIAA-CREF, which will continue to hold a majority in the assets and will manage them in a joint venture with the fund.

"The joint venture will seek to acquire additional office properties, primarily in these three cities," the fund said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

