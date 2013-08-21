Norway's oil fund can reinvest in Africa Israel Investments, Danya Cebus

OSLO Aug 21 Norway's $750 billion sovereign wealth fund can once again invest in Africa Israel Investments and its subsidiary, construction firm Danya Cebus , the Norwegian finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The firms were excluded from the fund, the world's largest, in 2010 on the recommendation of its ethics council as they were involved in the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

A recent review revealed the firms and their subsidiaries were no longer involved in the construction of settlements in the West Bank and they had no plans for such activities in future, the finance ministry said in a statement.