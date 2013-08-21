Norway's oil fund can reinvest in Africa Israel Investments, Danya Cebus

BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14
* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota
OSLO Aug 21 Norway's $750 billion sovereign wealth fund can once again invest in Africa Israel Investments and its subsidiary, construction firm Danya Cebus , the Norwegian finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The firms were excluded from the fund, the world's largest, in 2010 on the recommendation of its ethics council as they were involved in the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
A recent review revealed the firms and their subsidiaries were no longer involved in the construction of settlements in the West Bank and they had no plans for such activities in future, the finance ministry said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 29 The benchmark S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday in low trading volume as strength in the energy and consumer sectors offset declines in financial shares and investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer