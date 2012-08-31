Norway oil drillers may strike Sunday, no output impact

OSLO Aug 31 Norwegian oil drilling workers may
be heading for a strike on drilling installations operated by
KCA Deutag on two fields in the North Sea on Sunday, but
production will not be affected, a union leader said on Friday.
The 159 Norwegian oil workers await a labour court ruling on
Friday, after the oil industry association (the OLF) challenged
the move to strike as illegal.
The two installations - The Exxon-operated Ringhorne
and Statoil-operated Kvitebjoern fields - were not part
of an earlier oil workers strike that ended in July, and a
strike would only affect drilling operations and not production.
"If the strike is found to be legal, then we proceed
directly to the state mediators. If we cannot agree, then a
strike is likely to happen," said Frode Alfheim, deputy leader
at Industri Energi.
If the strike is legal, negotiations will go to the state
mediators where the unions and the oil industry have until
midnight Saturday to agree before a move to strike.
In July, a strike among Norways oil production workers
lasted 16 days and stopped 13 percent of Norways oil production,
only to be forcibly stopped by the government to protect Norways
reputation as a stable exporter.