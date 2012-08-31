UPDATE 1-Norway oil drillers may strike Sunday, no output impact

OSLO Aug 31 Norwegian oil drilling workers may
strike on Sunday at drilling installations operated by KCA
Deutag in two North Sea fields, but production will not be
affected, a union leader said on Friday.
The 159 Norwegian oil workers on Friday won a labour court
case against the Oil Industry Association (OLF) who had
challenged the legality of the strike, which means a state
mediator will try to reconcile the parties.
"The negotiations will now resume at the state mediators,"
said Martin Steen, spokesman at union Industri Energi. "The
deadline is set at midnight Saturday. We will probably have to
wait until then to know if a strike is going to happen."
The two installations - The Exxon-operated Ringhorne
and Statoil-operated Kvitebjoern fields - were not part
of an earlier oil workers strike that ended in July, and a
strike would only affect drilling operations and not production.
In July, a strike among Norways oil production workers
lasted 16 days and stopped 13 percent of Norways oil production,
only to be forcibly stopped by the government to protect
Norway's reputation as a reliable exporter.