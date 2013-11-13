Olympics-Oslo to bid for 2022 Winter Games

OSLO Nov 13 Oslo launched its bid on Wednesday to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, hoping to organise a low-cost event and bring the Games back to Norway which has won more winter medals than any other nation.

Oslo, which hosted the 1952 Winter Games, said it would rely on the capital's sporting infrastructure and spend just 33 billion crowns ($5.32 billion) on the event, a fraction of the $50 billion Russia is spending on next year's Olympics in Sochi.

"Sochi will spend ten times this much and 2018 host Pyeongchang (in South Korea) will also spend far above this," Norway's Olympic committee spokesman Per Toeien said. "We are planning a very compact, low-cost Olympics." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ken Ferris)