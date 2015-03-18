China imposes new restrictions on Norwegian salmon

OSLO, March 18 China will impose new restrictions on imports of Norwegian salmon from March 23 due to worries about disease, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said on Wednesday.

It said China would halt imports of whole salmon from the counties of South Tronderlag, Nordland and Troms. For fish from other areas, China would demand certificates that the fish were free from pancreas disease. (Reporting by Alister Doyle, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)