Norway aims to allow testing of self-driving cars in 2017

OSLO Dec 22 The Norwegian government aims to
pass a law in the spring of next year to allow testing of
self-driving vehicles on Norwegian roads, it said on Thursday.
Norway is one of the largest markets for Tesla Motors
electric vehicles, thanks to generous government
subsidies. Tesla said in October its new models will come with
hardware, including cameras and a radar, to enable them to be
fully-self driving.
The move to permit testing of self-driving vehicles is also
aimed at giving a competitive edge to Norwegian technology
companies as the country seeks to diversify away from the
offshore petroleum sector, hit by a plunge in global oil prices.
Other companies exploring self-driving cars include
Alphabet's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and
Ford Motor Co.
Norway's Ministry of Transport and Communications said the
government was sending out a proposal for consultation on a new
law with the aim of getting a bill passed by parliament in the
spring of 2017.
"The objective of the bill is to facilitate the testing of
self-driving vehicles on Norwegian roads ... within the
framework of traffic safety while protecting the integrity of
personal information," it said in a statement.
Self-driving vehicles will be introduced gradually, and only
technologically mature systems would be approved for testing, it
added.
The roll-out of self-driving cars faces a bumpy start in
some countries due to lack of regulation and public scepticism
about their safety.
Uber stopped testing its self-driving cars in San Francisco
this week, after California authorities revoked the registration
of 16 of its self-driving cars because they had not received the
proper permits.
Uber said it was not obliged to have a permit because its
vehicles require continuous monitoring by a person in the car.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Adrian Croft)